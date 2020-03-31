Benberg: Controversial land issue

The sleepy little Village of Wind Point is sleepy no more!
The big controversial issue is should a five-acre piece of land along Main Street be developed or not. Those who oppose development are supporting three write-in candidates for trustees on April 7.
There are two considerations in making your choice for those that are listed on the ballot and for the write-ins. There is little land to be developed in the Village as we have had two large parcels put into conservancy in recent years. What does all this mean? Well, we can only increase the levy based on new construction. How do we pay our bills and provide the services you count on? Inflation has increased more than the levy can be raised. Cut services?
The other consideration is that this is not the time for one-issue candidates. The trustees for re-election have experience in law, education, municipal planning and experience on the Board and commissions.
Vote Brian Biernat, Richard (Casey) Jones and Emily Lawrence.
Janet Bernberg, Wind Point
