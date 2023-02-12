I would like to address Dee Hozel’s interesting article about the Zingale mural which was recently rescued from a rubbish heap at the former Wind Point School. I would like to express these points:

1. Clearly, this mural is an interesting historical object of Racine and environs. Given its cumbersome nature, however, it is simply too big of a problem for any local institution to deal with.

2. $300,000 is a big price tag to pay for restoring and re-installing this mural. I think that it’s probably a fair price, but who’s writing the check?

3. The mural as described takes up 635 square feet of display space. What local home or institution has wall space to display it? Or store it?

4. Had this mural been created by a more recognized national figure (say Thomas Hart Benton) this work would have been snapped up by now.

5. No offense to my former employer, but the Racine Unified School district does not have the expertise to deal with the restoration of a work of art which is now over 80 years old.

6. The best course of action would be to give it back to the Federal government (the GSA.) They might find a safe place to store it. It may be of interest in future generations.

7. The overwhelming percentage of all art works created by human hands have eventually ended up in a rubbish heap: just such a heap in which Chausee found it.

Jerrold Belland, Mount Pleasant