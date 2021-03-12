Bell: Thank you for quick vaccine distribution

I know how uncertain life has been for many high-risk individuals around the county and world, that’s why I was so happy that President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed and the public-private partnership it created with vaccine developers was able to create a COVID-19 vaccine in record time.

But what many don’t realize is that even though Operation Warp Speed was able to create a vaccine quickly, there was the massive hurdle of getting that vaccine delivered quickly and safely to hundreds of millions of Americans. I honestly cannot think of a time in U.S. history when such a distribution network was not only as important, but had to be put together so quickly.

Luckily, we have an existing healthcare distribution network in our country that often goes unnoticed because when we go to a pharmacy or hospital our medications are "just there." But while we often don’t notice these behind-the-scenes heroes, right now our country is seeing just how efficiently and quickly they work. In just three months these vaccine distributors have delivered over 100 million doses, something I think very few people thought was possible just six months ago.