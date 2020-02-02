Bell: Seniors love Medicare Advantage

While the Presidential election already seems to be getting nasty, as someone that has volunteered in politics for years, trust me when I say it will get much worse. But while it might be hard to believe, there are a few issues that unite both parties – one of those is a program tens of millions of seniors depend on to get healthcare.

The Medicare Advantage program is one of the few issues these days that unites both parties. The reason why is pretty obvious, seniors that have Medicare Advantage overwhelmingly love it. It provides things like preventative care, caps on out-of-pocket costs, vision and dental, and doctor and hospital coverage, all for a very small premium. The piece of mind knowing that massive medical bills won’t appear in our mailbox is why so many love their Advantage plan.

While politics often seems like it has no middle ground, there are a few programs like Medicare Advantage that have bipartisan support. As the campaign season goes into the next gear in the coming months, I hope all our elected officials remember how much seniors love Medicare Advantage.

Lisa Bell, Franksville

