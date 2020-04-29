Beezat: Be responsible

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We all want the world and our country to return to normal as quickly as possible for us as individuals, families, communities and businesses. Hopefully, most of us will survive the coronavirus pandemic.

However, for those who want to exercise their freedoms as Americans but do not want to shelter in place and want to be out liberating themselves, if they do that, fine.

But exercising your freedom should also be done in a way that is responsible and accountable. Therefore, I think all of those who do not want to abide by social distancing recommendations from medical experts do two things:

1. Stay away from all of us who do not want to be in close contact with others during this pandemic.

2. Sign a release that if you do get the coronavirus you will not go to a hospital to get medical treatment and/or get to use a ventilator to be kept alive. Let’s save those options for those who have followed the medical experts’ recommendations.

Robert Beezat, Mount Pleasant

