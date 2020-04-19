Bedard: Thanks, health care workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A couple of weeks ago there was a parade of cars at Ascension Hospital in Racine to thank them for their service. Even though I live in Union Grove, if I had known about it I would have joined the others.

Twice in the last four years, the wonderful doctors, nurses and other staff at Ascension saved my wife's life. I can't thank them enough.

Also I'd like to thank the staff at the Aurora urgent care facility on Washington Avenue for correctly diagnosing my wife's broken ribs and punctured lung and directing us to the Ascension emergency room for treatment.

However, on a sad note, Aurora decided to close our local Union Grove office. Hope it reopens when the pandemic abates.

Ron Bedard, Union Grove

