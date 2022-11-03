Becker: No trust for Johnson

This is from Forbes, February, 2020:
President Obama entered office in early 2009 in the teeth of the Great Recession. Not surprisingly, the deficit exploded from $459 billion in calendar 2008 to over $1.4 trillion in calendar 2009. As the economy recovered the deficits shrank to a low of $442 billion in 2015 and was $585 billion his last year in office.
President Trump on the other hand was handed an economy that was growing. In 2017, his first year in office the deficit grew to $666 billion, was $984 billion last year and is projected to be over $1 trillion in 2020 at $1.02 trillion. This would be a 74% increase in just four years...
(The actual deficit in 2020 ended up being over 3 trillion).
Ron Johnson voted against Obama’s budgets and for Trump’s budgets. Now he has the temerity to claim that he is fiscally responsible. He broke his promise to be a fiscal conservative because he was afraid to stand up to Trump and he merely voted the party line. Promise broken.
When Oshkosh Defense said it would build a fleet of postal vehicles in South Carolina, instead of Oshkosh (a contract worth over $11 billion), Johnson’s response was, “It’s not like we don’t have enough jobs here in Wisconsin.” This is just plain stupidity.
He promised that he would only serve two terms stating, “Career politicians manufacture hogwash.” He is trying to break that promise; let’s hold him to it.
We cannot trust Ron Johnson.
John Becker, Racine