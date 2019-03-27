Lisa Neubauer deserves to be elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Judge Neubauer is supported by 98 percent of the circuit court judges that have endorsed a candidate.
It has been disappointing to see the press consistently label the Supreme Court candidates as liberal and conservative. Judge Neubauer is a mainstream jurist. Hagedorn's views are radical and extreme. This is not an election of liberal vs. conservative, it is one of mainstream vs. extremist.
Lisa Neubauer currently serves on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, and will make an excellent Supreme Court Justice.
Fredrickson, who is running for Racine Circuit Court judge, has also displayed the qualities of an excellent judge. He is intelligent, respectful and has well-rounded experience. His time on the bench has shown him to be thoughtful and fair. He has demonstrated that he deserves to be elected to a full term.
John Becker
Attorney
Racine
John, of course you support the liar and gutter dweller Neubauer...she has been special interest bought and paid for from OUTSIDE radicals and fake people like eric the cover up artist and chief HOLDER..the ben ghazi and gun runner to mexico man..shame on her ..she has shown her true socialist colors...and shame on you John you just lost a lot of potential clients...but your bleeding heart can exist in Racine because that is all we have is liberal weak kneed judges..and a DA who is afraid to do the JOB!!..
John, as a far left liberal as you are, I know not to vote for anyone you endorse.
