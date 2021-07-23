 Skip to main content
Beaudin: Thank you, Sheriff Schmaling
Beaudin: Thank you, Sheriff Schmaling

Thank you Sheriff Schmaling for stating the obvious. Defunding the police and having citizens make traffic stops is ridiculous and insane.

In what industry is less training more? None.

More funding for more training will increase safety for our police officers, citizens and community. It's obvious the hero officer's training saved his life and countless others.

Racine County needs to stand with our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line everyday.

I know a couple of supervisors were upset by the sheriff's remarks. All I can say is get over it.

Policing isn't a game. It's hard, dangerous work. If you are that upset by Sheriff Schmaling's comments, maybe a different line of work would be better for you.

Sheriff Schmaling — keep up the good work!

Mark Beaudin, Franksville

