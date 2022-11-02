Bastian: Twin Disc's escape plan

The headlines of the Sept. 23 RJT scream an unfortunate Racine reality: while city council is “chugging” toward a community/health clinic goal, Twin Disc, a 100-year-old Racine company, is “chugging” toward the exit because recruiting engineering and technical talent will be easier with its new Milwaukee headquarters. Good intentions aside, this is political and economic insanity at its worst.

Racine is going to spend $4.1 million to design a building that will cost $55-$65 million. As a comparison, the Johnson Financial Group building costs $22.5 million. The city is not sure how one third of it will be funded. If Racine borrows to complete the center, the taxpayers will be on the hook for the debt.

What about repurposing old buildings?

It is unclear how much staffing it will need and how that will be paid for. About 58% of the Racine Health Department is now funded by the taxpayer. There is an unacceptable amount of uncertainty for such a large project.

Unlike the Johnson building, the new project will not generate one dime in real estate taxes.

Taxes are high, yet Racine has defunded 10 police positions. It doesn’t have the money to rebuild the fire damaged center south of the zoo. The Festival Hall and downtown events that used to bring thousands to a vibrant downtown no longer exist. The economic development department has been eliminated.

These are a lot of red flags. Twin Disc won’t be the only one “chugging” for the exit.

Rick Bastian, Racine