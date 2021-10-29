 Skip to main content
Bastian: Mayor makes bad choices
Bastian: Mayor makes bad choices

The headline should have read, “Biden saved the city from its own ineffective leadership.” Our leaders have confused good intentions with great results. Being woke on the way to being broke is not a good trajectory.

Racine has spending priorities detached from its citizens’ reality. Spending $500,000 over four years on an equity position feels like shuffling the deckchairs on the Titanic. Equity, inclusion, diversity and sustainability are noble objectives, but they don’t create jobs, investments, improved services or anything sustainable. It just creates loss of confidence among citizens wondering where the city is going.

Net new development is critical to city finances, but experienced leadership was eliminated two years ago. Economic development should be subject to an overarching vision for our city and our downtown. There is no vision. Restrictions have been imposed on what little development there is . Disadvantaged workers don’t have the skills to perform; the LEEDS certification adds costs to projects that already involve greater market risk. This is the reality of good intentions.

Downtown underachieves. Public buildings sit idle and poorly maintained. Homeless roam our streets, beaches and pathways. Welcome to Seattle on the lake!

The mayor promises Racine will be carbon neutral. As residents and businesses flee the city and those left can’t even afford cars, we won’t have to worry about our carbon footprint. We will just have to mourn the lost City of Racine.

The mayor says he has struggled to make hard choices. Maybe they’re just bad choices.

Rick Bastian, Racine

