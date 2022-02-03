Bastian: Doing nothing is not an option

When my house catches on fire, the fire department should focus on extinguishing the fire. It just makes sense for them to save their “root cause analysis” until after the fire is out. Failure to limit damage means the fire may spread from the kitchen, where it started, to the rest of the house, my neighbors or even my neighborhood at large.

This is the folly of the Biden Administration’s approach to immigration. Hundreds of thousands have entered the country illegally. Hundreds die trying. Untold numbers have been abused and blackmailed in the process. Scores are flown around the country and dropped off in the dark of night without the knowledge or permission of the impacted communities. All of this, while we await the “root cause analysis.”

Thousands of Americans are being killed by the drugs that cross the border and crime is soaring in border communities. U.S. Custom and Border Protection morale tumbles and early retirements soar as the mission of the agency to enforce the laws of the United States has been eviscerated. This death, chaos and compromise is the price we pay for awaiting the results of the “root cause analysis.”

The immigration fire hasn’t been contained in the kitchen. It has consumed the whole house and has now has spread to the neighborhood and the entire country. When they finally sit down and determine the “root cause,” they can only conclude that the “root cause” was “doing nothing.” Doing nothing is not an option.

Rick Bastian, Racine

