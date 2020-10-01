 Skip to main content
Bastian: Common Council should do its job
Bastian: Common Council should do its job

Our Common Council has made living in Racine an out-of-body experience. Think about it. Citizens have lost their jobs and their benefits along with the loss. Those who are lucky enough to have jobs rarely enjoy the benefits that bless our city employees today. Racine residents struggle to pay their mortgages, rent and taxes. Scores of businesses have closed, some permanently. Our community is crippled by a health pandemic.

Against this grim backdrop, our Common Council has voted, with unmitigated gall, to add to the November ballot a referendum asking the citizens of Racine to approve a tax increase to fund health benefits for a few hundred current and former city employees. This is either stunningly stupid or a simple act of cowardice by a Common Council facing a lawsuit on those benefits.

The Common Council should do its job. Raise deductibles and co-pays if they can’t raise premiums.

Until the Common Council shows some common sense, they should expect no support at the ballot box.

Rick Bastian, Racine

