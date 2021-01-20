BASD Board: Thank you, Dr. Plank

Dear citizens of the Burlington Area School District,

On April 22, 2019, we were fortunate enough to contract with Dr. Stephen Plank to be our superintendent of schools. The selection process was a thoughtful, thorough and time-consuming one.

Dr. Plank had excellent credentials and had all positive recommendations from former employers. It became clear that he would be a perfect “fit” for our district.

When choosing him for our important position, we included citizens of our district, faculty members, administrators and school board members in the interview and selection process. It was a unanimous decision of the groups that Dr. Plank be hired.

During the time Dr. Plank has been here, he has always made decisions that are beneficial to the students of our district. He understands state and department of public instruction mandates. He has instituted worthwhile and important programs. He supports students, teachers, administrators and all support staff members. He is active in various groups in our community.

During the last few months, we have faced difficult times. Dr. Plank has stepped up and met every challenge with fairness and care. He spends many extra hours of his own time to work on these challenges.