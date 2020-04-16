Barke: Thank you, Parkview Gardens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is such a scary and difficult time for everyone but especially for the elderly, our most vulnerable population.

My mom is a resident at Parkview Gardens Assisted Living in Caledonia. Of course, because of COVID-19 they are in isolation. I know this is essential for their health and safety but not being able to get out or have family and friends come in to visit is difficult on them emotionally.

Yesterday I received an email from Parkview Gardens saying they would be implementing a spa day for their residents. For safety sake they would limit the event to four people a day and my mom would be one of the four on that day. Her hair and nails were done and I was sent a picture of her looking fantastic. Even more important was how happy she looked.

When I called my mom after receiving the picture she broke into tears. The spa time left her very happy and she was so excited to have had this special treatment.

I would like to send a very special thank you to all the wonderful staff at Parkview Gardens for not only attending to physical needs but also the emotional needs of the residents.

Thank you for all of the many acts of kindness you all do for the residents. I am extremely grateful knowing that my mom is safe, happy and is treated with kindness and respect.

Vicki S. Barke, Caledonia

