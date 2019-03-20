There are many reasons to vote for Jennifer Levie for the 5th District aldermanic seat on April 2. Levie is hard working and smart. She is a wife and a mother and Levie has been a teacher in the Racine Unified School District for over 12 years and was vice president and then president of the Racine Education Association.
Levie likes people and she knows how to listen. If you have already met her, you know what I mean.
Levie is fair and she wants what is best for Racine. She is not afraid to stand up for what is right and what is best for her constituents, her district and her city. Please vote on April 2 for Jennifer Levie for Alderwoman of the 5th District so she can work to keep Racine safe, to keep our air and water clean and to maintain good infrastructure.
Clina Barrette
Racine
