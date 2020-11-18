Bard: Constitution's principles aren't reflected

The U.S. was established under the principles that all of us are created equal and are equal under the law, and that our government is to establish justice — the first of the six objectives outlined in the Constitution of the United States.

These principles aren’t reflected in our current electoral system. The Electoral College was formed to give slave-holding states a disproportionate say in selecting the president and vice president, and continues to create unequal representation across the states. There have been five presidential elections — including two of the last five — in which the candidate with the most votes didn’t win.

We need a national popular vote for the presidency, the same as all other national, state and local elections. It wouldn’t require a Constitutional amendment or abolish the Electoral College. The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is a commonsense approach to ensuring all votes are equal. Each state simply agrees that the candidate who wins the most popular votes will receive all 270 electoral votes.