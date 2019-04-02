Try 3 months for $3

Sports flash to whoever is in charge of the Racine Journal Sports Section. Did you happen to notice that the University of Wisconsin Madison Women's Hockey Team won the NCAA Championship on Sunday, March 24? It was on TV and everything.

It was the fifth time they have the NCAA, but evidently there is not available space in the sports section for such an inconsequential story about our state's women's sporting event. I did wait several days for the event to be reported, but only saw stories about some events in who-knows-what state, that are of no interest to us. Nice going.

James Barber

Caledonia

