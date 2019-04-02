Sports flash to whoever is in charge of the Racine Journal Sports Section. Did you happen to notice that the University of Wisconsin Madison Women's Hockey Team won the NCAA Championship on Sunday, March 24? It was on TV and everything.
It was the fifth time they have the NCAA, but evidently there is not available space in the sports section for such an inconsequential story about our state's women's sporting event. I did wait several days for the event to be reported, but only saw stories about some events in who-knows-what state, that are of no interest to us. Nice going.
James Barber
Caledonia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Congratulations ladies - well done.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.