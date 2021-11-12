Banker: Concerns on Lakeview Park

A thank you for letter from Mary Gehne concerning large apartment complex by Goold Street and Michigan Boulevard.

Another very large complex is planned for the end of Michigan Boulevard, the Walker site. The traffic will reduced the quality of life in our neighborhood and increase the safety risks.

Chatham is a busy runway — nonstop — May through October, now. What next: 3-lane, one-way Michigan Boulevard?

Did anyone ask the homeowners next door to site in plan or owners on Michigan Boulevard?

We need a park and/or half-parking — no meters — in this area, with picnic tables, trash cans, etc.

Again, thank you Mary Gehne for pointing out this issue.

Katy Banker, Racine

