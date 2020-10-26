Balcer: Thanks for random act of kindness

My 65 year old mother, Nancy Balcer, was entering the parking lot at Goodwill and hit a curb (hard) and violently blew out her tire. Just as she was realizing her cell phone was dead, Marvin Brown, who happen to witness the blowout, was at her car with a jack in hand.

Marvin (a complete stranger) not only replaced the tire with the spare; but also refused payment. Subsequently, my mother has come to out Mr. Brown as the owner of Mobile Wheel Repair. A small business in Racine. A random act of kindness, that may have otherwise gone unnoticed.

Thank you, Marvin Brown, for taking such good care of a stranger in distress, this one was my mother.

Steven Balcer, Racine

