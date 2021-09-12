 Skip to main content
Balcer: Mother hens in city government
When did our elected city officials become our "Mother Hens?"

The unvaccinated people chose not to be vaccinated. I had COVID and chose to be vaccinated. Now I no longer have a choice about wearing a mask because of those who chose not to be vaccinated.

Please respect my choice not to wear a mask and I will respect yours not to be vaccinated.

We don't need the "Mother Hens" to intervene in either decision. I'm old enough to make my own health care decisions without the "Hens" making them for me.

Why don't these elected city officials spend their time governing and get their noses out of peoples health care decisions?

Nancy Balcer, Racine

