What a wonderfully fun day we had on Saturday, Aug. 25, and wanted to share our adventure with you.
We signed up to participate in poker run, befitting Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. When we went to register, we noticed there were a lot of "bikers" participating, but we thought "what the heck, it was for a worthy cause."
We had to check into nine (or five different bars, the furthest being Waterford) to get a card punched, and we're high-fiving and waving to the bikers coming and going.
At the end of the day, we gathered at The Main Hub and bikers were coming over to us, thanking us for joining the group. They were a great bunch of people.
The weather was so beautiful and we really had a good time. WE might have stood out a bit because we were the only senior citizens with a car. Definitely will consider doing it again next year and might even get a motorcycle (not).
Dave and Barb Baker
Caledonia
