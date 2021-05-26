 Skip to main content
Bagley: What racism looks like
Bagley: What racism looks like

The lead article in The Journal Times for May 23 concerned how partisan politics may derail the attempt to bring a federally qualified health center (FQHC) to Racine.

Nationally, Racine has consecutively (2018-2019) ranked as the second- or third-worst city in the US for African Americans to live. The study uses race-based gaps — including unemployment, income and health to rank US cities.

Racine has long sought to have a FQHC. It remains the largest city in the Midwest without a FQHC.

Both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and State Senator Van Wanggaard are quoted in the article as being against this latest effort. Senator Wanggaard says using federal dollars to build the health center would make us servants of the federal government. I'm sure — when eligible — Mr. Wanggaard will accept both his social security and Medicare.

Mr. Vos was quoted as saying that some poor people may be eligible for another exchange — so he's against it. Many inner-city folks have no car and can't afford to ride the bus. They could walk to a clinic based in their own neighborhood. Increased access to local quality healthcare could be life changing for many people.

Two Racine County elected officials at the state level oppose increased access to health care in an inner-city neighborhood in the second worst place in the country to raise a Black family.

When local elected officials can't support a FQHC in the county they represent — there is only one answer: structural racism. We now know what racism looks like.

Bob Bagley, Racine

