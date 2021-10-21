 Skip to main content
Bagley: We all are responsible
Bagley: We all are responsible

Wisconsin is number one in: Most NFL titles, most people who binge drink, number of milk goats, cranberry production, cheese production and mink pelts. Many Wisconsinites can choose to be proud of some of those things that our state leads the nation.

Here's something that no Wisconsinite can be proud of: Wisconsin leads the nation in being the state with the largest percentage of Black Americans incarcerated in state prisons. The Sentencing Project has just published a paper using statistics on state prisoners in our country. Nationally, the U.S. currently imprisons 1,240 Blacks per 100,000. In our state the number is 2,742/100,000. One of every 36 Black Americans in Wisconsin is housed in a state Department of Corrections facility.

That's almost 3% of the Black population in prison. Note that figure does not include people who are incarcerated in county jails. Shamefully, our state has the best record in the country of converting Black citizens into Black inmates.

Who is responsible for this shameful state? Republicans? Democrats? Conservatives? Liberals? Law enforcement? The judicial system? The State Legislature? Local officials? Community leaders? Everyone of us who stands in a large circle blaming each other and accepting no responsibility ourselves? Each of us reading this newspaper is responsible for allowing this to happen. Wisconsin has led the the country in the percentage of Black Americans incarcerated for the last 10 years. We all bear that shame. We all need to work to fix it.

Bob Bagley, Racine

