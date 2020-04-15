Bagley: Vos a threat to public health, democracy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last Tuesday, Wisconsin Republicans introduced something new in our elections: the poll tax. In the next day's Journal Times there was a picture of Robin Vos looking preppy in his COVID-19 mask, gloves and protective surgical wrap (it went past his knees). Mr. Vos was wearing a face shield in a 20 second segment on TV saying that you could be perfectly safe coming out to vote in the primary. He was wearing perhaps $100 of PPE as he was acting as a poll worker.

Imagine you live in the inner city, you're an older person who walks or takes the bus to the polls. Say you live on SSI. Could you find a mask to buy in the week just before this election? If you found one, what would it cost? Perhaps $20? An expensive sum for many.

Do you forgo your right to vote or do you expose yourself because you can't get Mr. Vos's PPE? The poor always pay the highest price.

Mr. Vos will take no responsibility if the COVID-19 case load goes up in the inner city two weeks after he forced voters to choose health or to vote. If poor and minority people get sick or die, he will never acknowledge culpability even as he makes up the rules at the last minute.