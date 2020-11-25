Bagley: They have no shame

While 350,000 Wisconsinites got sick and 3,000 died, Republican state legislators picked their noses, managed their stocks and investments, ran their "side businesses," asked the Tavern League and the WMC for more campaign money and sued the governor to prevent him from protecting Wisconsin's citizens from the coronavirus.

Robin Voss and Scott Fitzgerald passed some COVID legislation in April 2020. Then they went home for seven long months. They didn't support the wearing of masks in Wisconsin. They stood silent on the sidelines and made the jobs of nurses, doctors, first responders and public health professionals all the more difficult. They demonstrated no empathy, compassion or grace. Where truth and science were required, they fought against it.

They took no control as Republican supporters and conspiracy buffs spread disinformation and misplaced anger. They did have plenty of time and money to run for re-election. Sen. Van Wanggaard openly mocked mask wearing, thus demonstrating his ignorance and disregard for public safety.