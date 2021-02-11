Bagley: Keep mask mandate

Proving only that masks drive Republican legislators nuts, Speaker Robin Vos and his fellow party legislators have voted to repeal the statewide mask mandate. A mask mandate has been in effect since July 2020. It has been renewed three times as Wisconsin state law allows the governor to issue emergency orders for only 60 days.

Twenty-four health organizations have objected to this latest effort to repeal the mandate. They include the Wisconsin Medical Association, Wisconsin Hospital Association and Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. A Marquette University poll last October found 72% of Wisconsinites approved of mask wearing.

Mask wearing remains one of three basic means of protecting one's self from COVID-19. It may be the single best way to prevent the spread of a disease that has infected 546,000 and killed 6,500 since the pandemic began in our state. The repeal will insure, only, that more people will become sick and die.

If the mask mandate is repealed, Wisconsin will become one of only 10 states that do not protect their citizens by enforcing mask wearing. Vos and his fellow republicans must face ridicule and contempt for this action. They have proven that they have no interest in protecting the health and lives of the residents of Wisconsin.

Bob Bagley, Racine

