Apparently our president, in a conversation with the Turkish president, agreed to withdraw about 50 U.S. military personnel and thus allow the Turks to attack our Kurdish allies in Syria. Those American troops had offered some real "cover" for the Kurds because an invasion of Syria by Turkey would have certainly mean some American personnel loses. The U.S. troops were withdrawn.
The attack began in the morning of Oct. 10 in Syria. The Turkish air force against Kurdish ground troops and civilians The Kurds have been guarding about 10,000 ISIS fighters and their supporters.
When interviewed, the president said, in his own defense, that the Kurds hadn't helped us in Normandy during WWII (the Kurds had no country of their own then) and they had fought in the Mideast to defend their own land. When questioned about the ISIS fighters who could soon be free to fight again, Trump said they'd probably invade Europe, not the US, implying that was, somehow, OK.
You have free articles remaining.
This is a historic infamous betrayal. No future ally could consider supporting an American military effort. They will have only to look to how President Trump has treated our Kurdish friends. Shame on President Trump. Shame on a largely silent Republican party. Shame on the citizens of this country for allowing this behavior to go unchecked.
Bob Bagley, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.