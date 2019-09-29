Twenty-nine people boarded a pontoon boat this summer on nine separate trips and toured Racine's "hidden gem," the Root River, from Reefpoint Marina to the Sixth Street Bridge.
They would have traveled further, onto Island Park, but water levels inhibited their passage. We hope that this service again will be offered in the summer of 2020 and the journey into understanding this treasured, urban watershed will be furthered explored.
The inaugural season of recreation/education on the river was made possible in large measure because of Chris Havorak, who donated the use of his vessel and captained the cruises. Tia Ricchio and Kristen Carlson, student tour guides, also played a large role in explaining the ecology of the watershed, the history of how the river shaped Racine's growth, and the planned developments along its banks.
You have free articles remaining.
Individuals representing Greening Greater Racine, Visioning Greater Racine, The Root River Council and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Root River Environmental Education Community Center likewise figured prominently in planning this project, a process that took more than a year. Thanks also are in order to the organizations that additionally came on board as sponsors and to our guests whose curiosity drove them to explore the Root River.
David Backmann, Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.