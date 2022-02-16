 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Backmann: Recycle now

According to City of Racine officials, the owners of the Kestrel Hawk landfill will not seek additional Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources permits to expand the site.

Not surprising since we’ve known for several years that this facility was approaching its useful end. City officials are moving forward on a study to plot a subsequent course.

Of course, this affects more than just businesses and residents of Racine. All Greater Racine communities whose trash is taken there will need to consider their next steps too.

This challenges us to further sharpen our recycling skills and to slow the stream of refuse flowing into the landfill. We cannot avoid the inevitable. We can buy ourselves more time while becoming better stewards of the environment now and for the future.

The Greater Racine Zero Waste Initiative is ready to assist during the coming transition period and beyond. This group shares a passion for recycling, for pursuing sustainable lifestyles and for improving the quality of life in our community.

We have developed a comprehensive guide to best recycling practices. It also includes information on what recycling rules to follow specific to Caledonia, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and Wind Point. The guide can be found at the Zero Waste Racine Facebook page, facebook.com/groups/640841436446583.

We’ve also developed a smaller version as a printed flyer that we will be handing out to the public in the coming weeks. We hope you will find reason to follow our lead and to reduce, reuse, recycle, repurpose.

David Backmann, Mount Pleasant

