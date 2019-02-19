Watching the funeral ceremony of Milwaukee Police Department Officer Matthew Littner. By all accounts, a remarkable young man.
By young, I mean I am 72 years old and and a former Marine. This young man served his country with the United States Marine Corps. He served his community with the Milwaukee Police Department. He was gunned down by a member of the criminal community while performing his duty as a Milwaukee Police officer.
Wisconsin abolished capital punishment years ago. What a shame!
James Bachand, Wind Lake
Agree The Death penalty must come back ...It must be Public..and how about you die the way You killed!! But either way the death penalty must come back!! Where is Van, Vos, where are the Republicans ...Bring it back...contact Madison...let them all know it is time to have death penalty...
Wisconsin does not have the death penalty because the one person put to death in Wisconsin was hanged incorrectly and slowly strangled to death on the end of the rope in 1851. There was outrage at the horrific conditions of his death. To be deterrent, the death penalty should be horrific. In all cases, those put to death in this country are afforded a much more humane end of life than their victims.
