Watching the funeral ceremony of Milwaukee Police Department Officer Matthew Littner. By all accounts, a remarkable young man.

By young, I mean I am 72 years old and and a former Marine. This young man served his country with the United States Marine Corp. He served his community with the Milwaukee Police Department. He was gunned down by a member of the criminal community while performing his duty as a Milwaukee Police Officer.

Wisconsin abolished capital punishment years ago. What a shame!

James Bachand

Wind Lake

