B. Ketterhagen: Public records are public
B. Ketterhagen: Public records are public

Censorship and cancel culture are exploding within the Burlington Area School District Board.

First, when citizen “public comments” are sent to the Board by email, they are not read aloud into the meeting minutes. The viewing public does not hear any dissenting opinions during the broadcast of the meetings. Board members have stated, “I hate emails.” Where is the citizens’ voice? This could be easily fixed with a reading of the public email comments.

Secondly, the proposed changes to policies at the March 8 meeting will add layers of restrictions and approvals for an elected Board member and private citizen to obtain open records. The superintendent has to approve? That is giving the office too much power. Public records are public.

“We the people” elect Board members and they should have all information open to them. They are running a more than $32 million business and they are not allowed to know what is going on? We elect new Board members who have new ideas and want to change things for the better. Why? Because we are dissatisfied with the leadership.

Board members are elected with “the consent of the governed” votes. We need to take back our BASD Board.

Bonnie Ketterhagen, Burlington

