Azarian: Saddened at Weidner's departure

I came to work the morning of Dec. 30 and was saddened by what I read in the paper. The most honest, intelligent, spunky, hard working, two-fisted fighter will not be running for her city council alderman position, Sandy Weidner.

This is not only disappointing but a huge loss for the City of Racine community. Sandy fought not only for what she believed was right but also for what was best for the City of Racine. She thought things through, kept informed, inquired and asked the right questions and didn’t allow herself to be intimidated or influenced by the other council members or city hall staff.

Although the City of Racine has been very good to myself and my family and I have enjoyed working with so many excellent internal city hall staff as well as outside staff workers, as of late it seems we have had a bushel of good apples (people) only to become spoiled by the spoiled apples on top of the bushel.

We can not stop this when we lose people like Sandy. Hopefully other alderman will step up to the plate to protect our city.

As the April election comes upon us we as a city should take a good hard look at where we are headed and good Lord help vote for the individuals who will make the best decisions for our City of Racine community.

Sam Azarian, Racine

