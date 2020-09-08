Ashmore: Who hires these cops?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police officers have been hired to protect our society. Our society has become more desegregated legally. Everyone has the right to a speedy trial and equal opportunity for jobs and the right to vote. However, nearly 400 years of discriminatory behavior cannot be overcome by the stroke of a pen.

Attitudes and beliefs are not so easily changed. Some Whites seem to cling to their attitudes of superiority and minorities continue feeling resentment and intimidation. If laws are to be effective, they must be enforced by people who believe in them. Police officers are hired by county governments and city councils. These bodies must find law enforcers who understand that their responsibility is to provide equal enforcement of law regardless of race.

Some police officers overreact when confronted by minority people they believe to be committing crimes. To prevent incidences of unjustifiable prejudicial acts against minorities, county and city governments must carefully evaluate those officers they hire. Psychological and psychiatric evaluations must be made to prevent the likelihood of having a police officer shoot an unarmed Black man seven times in the back while the man is attempting to get into his van in the presence of three of his children.