Ashford: Start offering facts

As the "Orange Man Bad" ad hominem attacks continue from the party of morality and inclusion, let's look at some facts regarding the current impeachment hearings:

Not one piece of testimony from star witnesses Bill Taylor, Gordon Sondland, Marie Yovanovitch, or Kurt Volker, offered during testimony, were first hand knowledge of the alleged "impeachable" offense. Bill Taylor acknowledged that his information came from a NY Times article, and a Sondland text (from a conversation with the President) to Taylor stated "...And as I recall, he was in a very bad mood. It was a very quick conversation. He said: I want nothing. I want no Quid Pro Quo. I want Zelensky to do the right thing." This cast of characters has nothing to offer other than their interpretation of others' interpretations, and this includes the so called "whistle blower".

The President of the United States sets foreign policy. Unelected beaurocrats do not.

The cooperation between the United States and the Ukraine, regarding criminal investigations, is defined under the terms of their Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, signed into law by President Bill Clinton on January 5, 2001. Not only does the President have absolute authorization to request Ukrainian aid in a criminal investigation, under the terms of the treaty, they are obligated to comply.