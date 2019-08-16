{{featured_button_text}}

In the spirit of fairness, I hope The Journal Times will publish a story filled with anecdotal experiences from a “Landlords Roundtable,” to counterbalance the typical advocacy journalism piece packaged as “news” in your Aug. 11 edition.

Although I know you have lost the ability long ago, try to differentiate and segregate actual news stories from human interest and social justice pieces. Otherwise, we might as well all just watch "The View."

Bruce Ashford

Racine

