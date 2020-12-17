 Skip to main content
Arndt-Ebben: Save the Capital/Park Theater
Arndt-Ebben: Save the Capital/Park Theater

To the City of Racine:

I've always believed in both progress and preservation. Both are essential for the success of any city in the world. In our city, we've lost a great many wonderful buildings to progress, some necessary, some not. My plea is for the careful consideration of the Capital/Park Theater. One of the very few theaters we have left and despite reports, relatively sound. We must consider the continuity that comes in preserving and restoring the beautiful workmanship of our older buildings. This will be an asset to the City of Racine for many generations to come. I urge you to be the city leaders that were conscientious enough to see the need for this and make the right decision for Racine residents. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Terrie Arndt-Ebben, Racine

