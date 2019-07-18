I would like to thank and compliment the City of Racine Forester and the other employees of the forestry department for their prompt and thorough handling of a problem with an adult tree adjacent to my property.
The tree was in need of attention to return it to health and enhance its appearance and viability. The crew did a fine and thorough job.
Trees provide many forms of enhancement to urban environments including improved appearance, cleaner air and shade/temperature reduction.
The City of Racine Forestry Department and the city forester, Mr. Koepnick, are doing a fine job of maintaining them.
Douglas Arendt
Racine
