I would like to thank and compliment the City of Racine Forester and the other employees of the forestry department for their prompt and thorough handling of a problem with an adult tree adjacent to my property. 

The tree was in need of attention to return it to health and enhance its appearance and viability. The crew did a fine and thorough job.

Trees provide many forms of enhancement to urban environments including improved appearance, cleaner air and shade/temperature reduction.

The City of Racine Forestry Department and the city forester, Mr. Koepnick, are doing a fine job of maintaining them.

Douglas Arendt 

Racine

