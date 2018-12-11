Republican legislators motivation to act is based on a desire to circumvent the democratic legislative process and to negate the will of the electorate in any way possible, regardless of truth, honesty and transparency.
Commentary from GOP emissaries following the recent "lame duck" legislative session was inane and could have been considered to be humorous if the trust of their effort wasn't a blatant "slap in the face" to voters who cared enough to go to the polls and vote their conscience.
Darn GOP, just when I think you have reached the nadir of your mediocrity you outdo yourself again.
Douglas Arendt, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.