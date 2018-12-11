Try 1 month for 99¢

Republican legislators motivation to act is based on a desire to circumvent the democratic legislative process and to negate the will of the electorate in any way possible, regardless of truth, honesty and transparency.

Commentary from GOP emissaries following the recent "lame duck" legislative session was inane and could have been considered to be humorous if the trust of their effort wasn't a blatant "slap in the face" to voters who cared enough to go to the polls and vote their conscience.

Darn GOP, just when I think you have reached the nadir of your mediocrity you outdo yourself again.

Douglas Arendt, Racine

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments