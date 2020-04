× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Why is the American media downplaying China's role in the coronavirus pandemic?

Facts: NBC is owned by Comcast, which is building a 130-acre Universal Beijing Resort valued at $3.3 billion and expected to open in 2021.

CNBC and MSNBC are American cable stations that are owned by NBC Universal, which is owned by Comcast.

I rest my case.

John Anzalone, Racine

