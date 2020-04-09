Anthony: Stop wildlife trafficking
0 comments

Anthony: Stop wildlife trafficking

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am writing to express my concern about illegal wildlife trafficking and to urge elected officials to pass legislation to stop it. Wildlife trafficking is a commercial enterprise that entails illegal poaching, taking, and trade of wild plants and animals. We now know that it is also the cause of wildlife-human viruses like COVID-19, the coronavirus that is causing thousands to get sick.

To better restrict the wildlife trade, our elected leaders need to immediately pass legislation that prohibits the wildlife trade and trafficking in the U.S. and the Trump Administration should enforce existing laws at home and abroad.

As individuals and as a society, we can be diligent about knowing the source of products we consume. The wildlife trade exists around the world, including here at home. Not buying products that are derived from wildlife is a crucial action we can each take.

We can prevent more wildlife diseases from infecting humans by putting an end to illegal wildlife trafficking and stop the exploitation of wildlife in general. I hope our elected officials will take action to do so.

Linea Anthony, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Kramer: Blood on their hands

How many of us will die because lawmakers ignoring science are encouraging constituents to defy Safer At Home by attending religious services …

Letters

Ricchio: Evers wrong on voting

If our Wisconsin governor considers “in-person early voting essential” in the midst of a worldwide, statewide, city and countywide battle to t…

Letters

Miller: Isolation works

This is not the first time a highly infectious disease has swept through the world with deadly results. I acquired, and lived through, measles…

Letters

Towne: Reporting COVID-19 cases

The practice of reporting total COVID-19 cases simply scares people. Announcing the total number of polio cases would have the same relevance.…

Letters

Bensman: Every vote matters

There has never been a Wisconsin spring election held under the circumstances as the one coming up April 7. No one knows what the turnout will…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News