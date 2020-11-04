 Skip to main content
Antczak: Access to health care is a necessity
Antczak: Access to health care is a necessity

I know that we all want the thing that we most believe will help our children stay healthy and live their most productive, fulfilled lives. For me, and for millions of others, keeping their families safe and helping our young adult children start off on meaningful careers requires real access to health care.

My son was ailing and struggling as a teenager. It took consulting several doctors over a few years to come to the right diagnosis and treatment. If not for the Medicaid expansion through the Affordable Care Act, we couldn't have afforded all of the tests and doctor's visits, to say nothing of the time-consuming rounds of infusions at age 20 that he needed to battle his rare form of anemia.

Without access to that medical treatment, he wouldn't have had the strength to enroll at Gateway and start working part-time at a local nonprofit. With access, he's able to work toward a career and contribute to our community. As his mother, I'm terribly concerned about what will happen to him if the current administration's ACA lawsuit is successful or — worse still — if the ACA is repealed entirely, as some politicians are promising to do. I want my son to have continued access to the health care that he needs in order to be independent and industrious. And I want the same for your children, too.

Arian Antczak, Racine

