We are proud employees of Cornerstone Pavers and enough is enough! Our county executive states that it is the county’s goal that Cornerstone never work in the county again. We are an excellent local contractor. Cornerstone Pavers has chosen to take the high road and remain professional even with the onslaught of negativity.
The facts are:
- The contract stated that AT&T’s buried cables on MM were to be moved by January 2018, three months before Cornerstone would begin the project.
- On May 17, 2018, buried AT&T cables were found on MM that conﬂicted with the project. The cables that were relocated ran along nearly the entire length of the northbound side of the project and nearly half the length of the southbound side of the project.
- On Aug. 28, 2018, WisDOT and Cornerstone were ﬁrst informed that AT&T ﬁnally had a plan for the reloca on of the cables. It took over three months just to come up with a plan! Cornerstone had no control over the cable relocation. The AT&T buried cable permits we understand would typically be issued by the county.
- On Nov. 12, 2018, AT&T ﬁnally no ﬁed Cornerstone by email, nearly 6 months (179 days from May 17, 2018) that it had completed relocation of the last 1900 feet of cable!
- Cornerstone did everything imaginable to accelerate the project including:
Starting work within 24 hours of clearance by AT&T.
Working every hour allowed by contract 6 days per week.
Performing all work we could, well in advance of AT&T providing clearance.
Cornerstone did everything it was asked to do and more.
- In addition, every delay was tracked and communicated to county representatives at weekly project status meetings. The county was fully informed.
You have free articles remaining.
Racine County should be placing the blame where the blame belongs, with AT&T and those that issued permits and controlled AT&T!
Jason Andrews, Cornerstone Pavers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.