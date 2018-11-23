We have big problems in our schools. It’s time we confront the elephant in the room. Children have no consequences for their bad behavior and it doesn’t matter who they are or where they live.
Children need boundaries to prepare them to be part of a productive society. Teachers should not have to discipline, or very little. And students who value an education will get one. Removal of difficult children is absolutely necessary. If we need military schools or anything similar to get our children back on track, then that’s what we need to be doing.
Every parent and student must be fully aware of behavior expectations and the consequences of bad behavior. We must remove any student being a disturbance to another facility, area or room that has professional staff and leaders to deal with it. This will cost, but if we don’t take care of it now what do you think these children will become?
We have to stop worrying about separating children and hurting their feelings. Shame and guilt are part of the journey to becoming a productive member of society. We are so afraid to say anything for so many years and it has caused a mess. No one knows what to say or do so removal of a student from a disturbance to a professional could be a solution.
Some parents apparently are not capable of raising children who are respectful to the teacher and classrooms. We either fill that gap or deal with the consequences of criminals in our community. Let’s do what we have to do so everyone wins.
Marje Anderson, Racine
