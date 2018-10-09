Try 1 month for 99¢

I am writing in praise of Caitlin Sievers' Oct. 1 article, "Busing limit implemented 70 years ago; some want a change."

Our family has two children, ages 10 and six, who attend the new Gilmore Fine Arts. Their potential walk to school has been a topic of animated conversation in our family because of potential traffic hazards.

Reporting that addresses issues working families face in a no-nonsense way is good reporting, and a great way to connect with people struggling to have their concerns heard.

Thanks again.

Scott Anderson, Racine

