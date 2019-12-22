Anderson: Lead juror working with defense attorneys
0 comments

Anderson: Lead juror working with defense attorneys

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An impeachment trial will take place in the U.S. Senate for a final decision.

The head of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, has stated he is against the impeachment before the trial has even begins. Senator McConnell has even stated that he will work with White House officials to make sure that the trial is quickly resolved with a no impeachment result. Republicans want no witnesses called even though subpoenas have been issued by the House of Representatives but ordered to be ignored by President Trump.

This sounds to me like the lead juror in a trial working with defense attorneys, potential witnesses and the defendant to determine the outcome of the trial before the trial even begins.

Gary Anderson, Franksville

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Ashford: Start offering facts

As the “Orange Man Bad” ad hominem attacks continue from the party of morality and inclusion, let’s look at some facts regarding the current i…

Letters

Kiemen: Democracy in peril

Donald Trump is a direct threat to our national security. He trashes the factual reports of our intelligent agencies, is delusional when he co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News