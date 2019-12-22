Anderson: Lead juror working with defense attorneys

An impeachment trial will take place in the U.S. Senate for a final decision.
The head of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, has stated he is against the impeachment before the trial has even begins. Senator McConnell has even stated that he will work with White House officials to make sure that the trial is quickly resolved with a no impeachment result. Republicans want no witnesses called even though subpoenas have been issued by the House of Representatives but ordered to be ignored by President Trump.
This sounds to me like the lead juror in a trial working with defense attorneys, potential witnesses and the defendant to determine the outcome of the trial before the trial even begins.
Gary Anderson, Franksville