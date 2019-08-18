{{featured_button_text}}

The villages of Mount Pleasant and Caledonia have worked worked together for 70 years to run the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park. Why change that now? What is to be gained? What prompted the idea of this change to make Caledonia sole operator of this park? The residents of Mount Pleasant may never know or have a say with meetings being held behind closed doors.

As a prior resident and a past Mount Pleasant Park Commission and Park Commission Chairman, I wonder how this even became an issue. Why wasn’t input received from the Joint Park Commission? The Village of Caledonia has a record of trying to impose its position of a placing a fire station within dedicated park land. It has tried to keep the park from installing a free Kids Connection playground for our local youth. Some Mount Pleasant residents already have to pay Caledonia Sewer Utility Fees without representation on the Caledonia Utility Board. Is the Joint Park next?

If money is the issue, do you mean to tell its residents that out the village of Mount Pleasant multimillion dollar budget, they cannot find $70,000 to help operate the Joint Park, as has been done for 70 years?

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Please keep our Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park a jointly run park with input heard from both village residents through their collective park commission members for at least another 70 years. Not run from behind closed doors at a Caledonia Village Board meeting.

Gary Anderson, Caledonia

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments