Headline Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018: “GOP threatens to curb Evers' powers."
Now that Robin Vos’ buddy Scott Walker has lost, Vos is quoted as saying, “Geez — have we made mistakes where we granted too much power to the executive” and Vos says he would consider passing legislation to re-balance that power. He wonders if they made mistakes giving too much power to Gov. Walker and that he will consider changing that ... after he talks to his other BFF, Scott Fitzgerald. This would be done before Jan. 7, when Evers takes office.
Vos also says he will “never” agree to take millions of dollars in federal aid to expand Badger Care, which would allow Wisconsin to provide medical coverage to more low-income people. Vos has said that he wouldn’t be willing to take that federal money even if it was included in a package to cut taxes.
Something else to consider: Vos said the fact that Democrat Evers defeated Republican Walker “cannot be seen as any kind of mandate for change.” Excuse me, but isn’t that what elections do when an incumbent is defeated, show politicians that voters DO want change?
Mr. Vos, Tony Evers was elected by a majority of Wisconsin voters. Let’s move things forward.
Next time you see Mr. Walker, tell him Milwaukee Public Schools currently has 57 teacher openings, if he’s in the job market.
Susan Anderson Ford, Racine
