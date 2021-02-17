Anderson: Emphasis on religion

American Legion posts across the nation this week are observing "Religion Emphasis Week." An appreciation for the special role faith and religion ideas have played in the history and development of the United States. For over 100 years the American Legion motto has been "For God And Country" an unwavering commitment by the Legion to America's faith groups.

This week in 1961, President John F. Kennedy, himself an American Legion member (Crosscup-Pishon Post 281, Boston, Mass.) said the following at a White House prayer breakfast:

"Every President of the United States has placed special reliance upon his faith in God. While they came from a wide variety of religious backgrounds and held a wide variety of religious beliefs, each of our Presidents in his own way has placed a special trust in God. Those who were strongest intellectually were also strongest spiritually. The guiding principle and prayer of this nation has been, is now, and shall ever be "In God We Trust."